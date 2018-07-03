Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website?????



What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

Not that I needed another reason to Boycott Walmart, but they just gave me one and solidified it for me.#BoycottWalmart #istandwithtrump pic.twitter.com/WJLPCBIs8u — Jeb Buracker (@jebburacker) July 3, 2018

if they really do, then i have nothing to say. but just seems they are fanning flames of division. — Lulu McFu (@Lulu_McFu) July 3, 2018

Walmart has received complaints on social media after it was found that the retail giant sold clothing and paraphernalia promoting the impeachment of President Donald Trump.Trump supporters voiced their outrage to Walmart's "Impeach 45" clothing by calling for a boycott of the company. Walmart also sold clothing and paraphernalia promoting the impeachment of former President Barack Obama.Walmart has apparently responded to the outrage by taking down any clothing or paraphernalia related to the impeachment of Trump or Obama.The company said in a statement to ABC: "These items were sold by third party sellers on our open marketplace, and were not offered directly by Walmart. We're removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies."