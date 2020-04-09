Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Oakland mayor gives updates on city's response to COVID-19

OAKLAND, Calif (KGO) -- Many small businesses across the state have halted working due to novel coronavirus. However, there may be some relief for them. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf shares how Facebook is providing $15 million in grants to Bay Area small businesses and how you can register for a grant.

She also discusses short and long term solutions for the Oakland homeless population and the efforts to keep them safe from COVID-19.

There is a Oakland Virtual Town Hall Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mayor Schaaf's social media channels. The mayor will give updates and answer questions LIVE about the city's COVID-19 response and host a panel of experts to answer questions on worker's benefits, tenants rights, and strategies for health and wellness during this time.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessoaklandsmall businesscoronavirus californiahomelesscoronavirusoaklandshelter in placepoliticsloanscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19libby schaaf
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Campaign underway to distribute medical masks to African American, Latino communities
'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship
Peninsula PE teacher motivates kids through Instagram, celebrity videos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus data: See how the curve is bending in each Bay Area county
COVID-19 Diaries: Pregnancy during the coronavirus crisis
EXCLUSIVE: SF launches initiative to trace every single COVID-19 case and contact
Civil rights activists, lawyers call for release of all inmates from Santa Rita jail
Peninsula PE teacher motivates kids through Instagram, celebrity videos
COVID-19 Updates: 12 Santa Rita Jail inmates, 2 employees test positive for COVID-19
COVID-19: Newsom announces hotel voucher program for healthcare workers
Show More
'GMA,' Feeding America hold Day of Hope on food insecurity
Doctor's Note: When will the world return to 'normal?'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
More TOP STORIES News