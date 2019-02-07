BUSINESS

Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage

EMBED </>More Videos

Wells Fargo outage affecting online banking and mobile app.

PHILADELPHIA --
Wells Fargo says it is working to resolve a widespread outage on Thursday morning.

The outage is preventing some customers from logging into their online bank accounts.


"We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app," Wells Fargo tweeted.

The company says it is working to restore services as soon as possible.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessconsumerwells fargou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
IKEA to start rental program, report says
CorePower Yoga opens in long-vacant Church & Duboce space
Bakery owner "unapologizing" for 'Build the Wall' cookies
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
More Business
Top Stories
Hundreds impacted by fiery explosion in San Francisco
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, series of storms arrive tomorrow
Neighbors displaced after gas explosion in San Francisco
Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized over flu concerns
Multi-million dollar cuts proposed for Oakland Unified School District
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken for their family'
TIMELINE: Gas explosion, fire in San Francisco
VIDEO: Man describes terrifying moments after SF explosion
Show More
Kevin Durant rips media's coverage of his pending free agency
'The Doodler': San Francisco police release sketch of cold case murder suspect
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
Mom celebrates son's birthday with transgender-reveal photo shoot
VIDEO: Baby left alone on train in Ohio
More News