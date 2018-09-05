7 ON YOUR SIDE

What has changed since the Equifax data breach one year ago?

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly half the country, just shy of 150 million consumers had their information compromised. Equifax was chastised for its poor handling of the event. So where do we stand today?

By
This Friday marks the one year anniversary of the Equifax data breach announcement. Nearly half the country, just shy of 150 million consumers had their information compromised. The company was chastised for its poor handling of the event. So where do we stand today?

I want to put some questions to Equifax, but they passed on this interview opportunity. An Equifax spokesperson sent us a written response:

"The company has made a host of operational, and technological improvements to further protect Equifax data and systems. In fact, in 2018 alone, we will increase our investment in security and technology by more than $200 million. Nothing has been off the table when it comes to addressing data security.

RELATED: Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach

Equifax has brought in a number of new hires from highly respected organizations, all of whom have deep security experience, including a new CISO who reports directly to our CEO.

The changes we are making to enhance data security include things like enhancing procedures, reducing the scope of sensitive data retained in backend databases, improving access management controls, increasing network segmentation, deploying additional web application firewalls, implementing additional logging, operating redundant system monitoring, encrypting or tokenizing data where possible and more."

Where do we stand today?

The personal finance website, Nerd Wallet looked into that, and Andrea Coombes from NerdWallet spoke to me in-studio.

Also, Coombes also explains what is a credit freeze, and reveals when they will be free for all consumers.

Watch the video above to see the full interview.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldcredit cardsdata breach7 On Your Sidetechnologycyberattack
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Junk removal service moves junk to neighbor's home
Consumer Catch-up: Apple manufacturing fix, American adding free carry-ons
'Cash Call' suddenly stops quick cash loans
Consumer Catch-up: Health insurance bills, Nissan recall
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Junk removal service moves junk to neighbor's home
Consumer Catch-up: Apple manufacturing fix, American adding free carry-ons
Marissa Mayer proposing Palo Alto facility focused on support for working women
Consumer Catch-up: Health insurance bills, Nissan recall
More Business
Top Stories
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
2,000-acre fire closes I-5 north of Redding
Presentation HS president resigns amid accusations she mishandled reports of sex abuse
San Francisco's Levi Strauss takes anti-gun stance
Lawmakers to probe government response to Hurricane Maria in public hearing
SFSU grad, cancer survivor struck, killed by stray bullet in Chicago
Close encounter with wildfire next to I-5 near Redding caught on camera
Bringing Coho Salmon back to Lagunitas Creek with bulldozers
Show More
San Francisco's Millennium Tower is leaning, sinking and now cracking
Pilot who died in Palo Alto plane crash identified
Grocery store angels give retired teacher $140 to pay for food
LeBron James says in Kaepernick reference: 'I stand with Nike'
Junk removal service moves junk to neighbor's home
More News