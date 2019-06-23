Businesses red-tagged after massive fire in San Leandro

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A harsh reality for some East Bay business owners, they've been red tagged after suffering heavy damage from a three alarm fire which started Friday night.

Fire tore through an upholstery shop on East 14th Street and Georgia Way on Friday night with flames erupting into the sky.

Neighbors posted video of the intense fire on social media.

RELATED: Massive fire engulfs upholstery store, damages other businesses in San Leandro

The fire quickly spread to other businesses. Soon, nearly half a city block was burning.

Clive Barnes owns Sweet Fingers Jamaican restaurant. He managed to get all his customers out safely, but his place suffered heavy damage. It was one of three businesses to be red tagged.

"I'm just giving thanks for life. I'm alive," said Barnes.

It took four hours for firefighters to get the fire under control. Now investigators are looking for a cause. No one was hurt.

"There's a lot of fire loss inside where the roof collapsed on the building. There's work to be done determine where it started," said Battalion Chief Tom Pappas with Alameda County Fire Department.

Craig Arant showed us just how close the fire got to his house, only a few feet. He's been told to relocate for now because the back wall of the upholstery shop could collapse.

"I'm told I can't stay here because I'm in the crush zone," said Arant.

Arant plans to stay with friends until the wall can be taken down.

Barnes is vowing to rebuild and reopen.
