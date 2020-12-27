Police investigating after bust of Breonna Taylor vandalized in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month in downtown Oakland was vandalized.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase "Say Her Name Breonna Taylor."


Police say a report was filed and they are now investigating the vandalism.


The artist, Leo Carson, said he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible.

In an interview with ABC7, Carson said the vandalism felt like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.


"At first I was stunned and shocked and hurt and angry," Carson said. "Just a whole flood of emotions. It felt like I was personally attacked and also they attacked Breonna Taylor and the BLM movement."

Video shows the bust broken in several places.

Carson said he intends to repair the sculpture and cast it in bronze.

Carson has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the cost of the repair.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March.

Her death sparked anger and nationwide demonstrations.

