California boy, 8, called hero after saving toddler sister from drowning, dialing 911

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A boy in Sacramento, California is being called a hero after he saved his baby sister from drowning.

His quick thinking enabled help to arrive in time to resuscitate the 18-month-old girl, KOVR reported.

A locked gate blocks off the Conboys' pool now after mom Diana had the scare of her life.

"It's kind of a blur to me because it seemed like the timing was forever, but I'm sure it was just minutes," Diana Conboy said.

Eight-year-old Tino was playing with his little sister, Cami, when he noticed it was quiet.

He looked up, and Cami was out of the house.

"I looked at the pool, and then I saw Cami in there," he said. "I said, 'Mom!'"

It was Tino's blood-curdling scream that caught his mother's attention.

"She couldn't move her muscles. She couldn't move anything, not even her eyes," Tino said.

Also a nurse, Diana got Cami out of the pool and started CPR, while Tino called 911.

"That's when she was able to throw up and start breathing. That's when I saw signs of life," she said.

It was all thanks to Tino's scream, a scream he said he learned from his little sister.

"Basically, Cami gave her power to me, and then I had the power to scream, and then mom came over and jumped in and got Cami out," he said.

Diana said her young son handled himself well.

"I'm just so impressed with him. He was so calm and collected," she said. "You know, he called 911, gave them our address, told them to get here immediately."

All eyes are on Cami now.

The Conboys are calling it their second chance.

"It was definitely the beginning of the worst day of my life, but ended with the best day of our lives," Diana said.

She hopes her story is a reminder that learning CPR can save a life.
