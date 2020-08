What California businesses can and can't reopen on August 31 in Purple counties with 'widespread' COVID-19

California has moved to a new color-coded tier system to track the latest COVID-19 trends across California counties.Gov. Gavin Newsom said 38 counties, which are home to 87% of the state's population, are in the Purple tier, where COVID-19 is still considered "widespread." Those counties are:Alameda, Amador, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Ventura, Yolo and Yuba counties.The governor said a map with all counties and where they stand would be posted Friday afternoon to covid19.ca.gov Most non-essential businesses cannot reopen in these counties, but here's what can, effective August 31:Open with modificationsOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen with modificationsClosedOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen with modifications, Max 25% capacityClosedClosedOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen with modifications, Max 25% capacityClosedOpen with modificationsOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen with modificationsClosedOpen with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen outdoors only with modificationsClosedOpen outdoors only with modifications, Kart racing, Mini-golf, Batting cagesOpen with modificationsClosedOpen with modificationsOpen with modifications, Max 25% capacityOpen with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen with modifications, Max 50% capacityOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen indoors with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen with modifications, Max 25% capacityOpen with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen outdoors only with modifications, Kart racing, Mini-golf, Batting cagesOpen with modifications, Max 25% capacityOpen with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen with modifications, Max 25% capacityClosedOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen outdoors only with modificationsClosedWork remotelyOpen with modificationsOpen with modificationsClosedOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen, without live audiences, with modificationsClosedOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen with modificationsOpen with modifications, Max 25% capacityOpen outdoors only with modificationsClosedOpen indoors with modifications, Max 25% capacity, Common areas closed, Food courts closedOpen with modificationsOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen with modifications, Max 25% capacityOpen with modificationsClosedClosedOpen with modifications, Max 25% capacityOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen outdoors only with modificationsOpen outdoors only with modifications