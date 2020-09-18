2020 election: Key dates and deadlines to remember in California

First off, make sure you're registered to vote. You can do that by visiting the Secretary of State's website here.
Then, make sure you mark these key dates on your calendar for the 2020 election:
Sept. 24 - Oct. 13: Voter information guides are mailed out (though some people had reported receiving them even earlier).
Oct. 5: Mail-in ballots start getting sent to voters and early voting starts in California. The state will send out mail-in ballots through Oct. 27.
Oct. 19: Last day to register to vote online or by mail. If you miss this deadline, you can still register to vote in-person at early voting locations or on Election Day, and then file a provisional ballot.
Oct. 27: Last day to request a mail-in ballot
Nov. 3: Election Day, the last day to vote in person or turn in your mail-in ballot
Nov. 20: The last day county elections offices can receive mail-in ballots, which must all be postmarked on or before Nov. 3.
Even if you miss pretty much all of the deadlines above, you can still register and cast a provisional ballot in person on Election Day, Nov. 3. But be warned, your regular polling place may be closed due to the pandemic. Check with your county's election board to see where you can cast a ballot.
Don't forget to read up on down-ballot races and all of the propositions in California.
