vote 2020

2020 election: Key dates and deadlines to remember in California

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Since the 2020 election will look different than any before it, you may want to learn a few key dates this cycle.

First off, make sure you're registered to vote. You can do that by visiting the Secretary of State's website here.

RELATED: This website lets you track your mail-in ballot, see when it's counted

Then, make sure you mark these key dates on your calendar for the 2020 election:


Sept. 24 - Oct. 13: Voter information guides are mailed out (though some people had reported receiving them even earlier).

Oct. 5: Mail-in ballots start getting sent to voters and early voting starts in California. The state will send out mail-in ballots through Oct. 27.

Oct. 19: Last day to register to vote online or by mail. If you miss this deadline, you can still register to vote in-person at early voting locations or on Election Day, and then file a provisional ballot.

Oct. 27: Last day to request a mail-in ballot

Nov. 3: Election Day, the last day to vote in person or turn in your mail-in ballot

Nov. 20: The last day county elections offices can receive mail-in ballots, which must all be postmarked on or before Nov. 3.

Even if you miss pretty much all of the deadlines above, you can still register and cast a provisional ballot in person on Election Day, Nov. 3. But be warned, your regular polling place may be closed due to the pandemic. Check with your county's election board to see where you can cast a ballot.

Don't forget to read up on down-ballot races and all of the propositions in California.

We're making it easy for you here:

CA PROPS: Everything to know about the 2020 ballot measures
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniavoter informationvote 2020electionscoronavirus pandemicelection2020 presidential electionabsentee ballotcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Biden makes push for voters on National Black Voter Day
Prop 16 confusion: Affirmative action measure struggles in polls
Trump faces uncommitted voters during ABC News town hall
Trump faces uncommitted voters during ABC News town hall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when smoke will return to Bay Area
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Prop 16 confusion: Affirmative action measure struggles in polls
Police investigating stabbing on BART train
Oakland City Council members aim to cut police budget
Trump says US will have 100M vaccine doses by 2021
91-year-old professor goes viral in online teaching photo
Show More
Pine-Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA
SF restaurants could soon allow indoor dining, mayor says
COVID-19 updates: CA positivity rates hit new low
For the Better: Inside the Black Literary Collective
Dad's invention may make trick-or-treating safe this year
More TOP STORIES News