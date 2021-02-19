Coronavirus California

California says outdoor youth sports can resume in some counties

New guidance released Friday says all outdoor sports can resume in California counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000.
By ADAM BEAM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California public health officials have loosened the rules for youth sports to be played during the pandemic.

New guidance released Friday says all outdoor sports can resume in counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000.

High contact sports like football, basketball and rugby, can resume if all players 13 and older get tested once per week. That testing requirement also applies to coaches.

Twenty-seven counties currently have case rates at or below 14 people per 100,000.

The biggest is Santa Clara county, which includes the city of San Jose. An additional 16 counties have case rates between 14 and 20 people per 100,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronavirussoccerfootballhigh school sportssports
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 live updates: Newsom gives vaccine update in Bay Area
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
Oakley school board president resigns after offensive comments
Chico State students, parents frustrated with fall plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 live updates: Newsom gives vaccine update in Bay Area
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
Missing teen last seen on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Oakley school board president resigns after offensive comments
AccuWeather forecast: Wet weekend start, sunny, dry and warmer ending
Antioch man died by controversial chokehold, lawsuit claims
Ted Cruz calls trip to Cancun a 'mistake' in one-on-one interview
Show More
NASA rover lands on Mars looking for ancient life
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Chico State students, parents frustrated with fall plan
CA lawmakers reach $6.5 billion deal to open schools
It's final: Harry and Meghan won't return as working royals
More TOP STORIES News