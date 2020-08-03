Sites Fire: Crews respond to 200-acre fire burning in Colusa County, mandatory evacuations underway

#SitesFire - Update - Mandatory Evacuations. pic.twitter.com/33T92seX5S— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 3, 2020
Mandatory evacuations are underway from 3308 Sites Lodoga Road and Squaw Creek Road in Colusa County. Officials say the fire is currently 200 acres and is at a dangerous rate of spread.
Officials warn to use caution if traveling in the area.
#SitesFire- CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the 3000 block of Sites Lodoga rd, Lake County. If traveling in the area use caution. No evacuations issued at this time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/PuMOVumTHD— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 2, 2020
CAL FIRE first reported the fire around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.