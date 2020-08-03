Sites Fire: Crews respond to 200-acre fire burning in Colusa County, mandatory evacuations underway

#SitesFire- CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the 3000 block of Sites Lodoga rd, Lake County. If traveling in the area use caution. No evacuations issued at this time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/PuMOVumTHD — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 2, 2020

COLUSA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the 3000 block of Sites Lodoga Road in Colusa County.Mandatory evacuations are underway from 3308 Sites Lodoga Road and Squaw Creek Road in Colusa County. Officials say the fire is currently 200 acres and is at a dangerous rate of spread.Officials warn to use caution if traveling in the area.CAL FIRE first reported the fire around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.