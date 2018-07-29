UKIAH, Calif. (KGO) --Cal Fire estimates there are more than 300 fires burning across California as of Sunday morning.
Crews in Northern California are focused on four of those fires, including the Carr Fire in and around Redding, the River and Ranch fires in Mendocino County, and the Steele Fire in Napa County.
RELATED: Carr Fire near Redding grows to over 80,000 acres threatening nearly 5,000 structures in Shasta County
Governor Brown has declared states of emergency in Mendocino, Napa, and Lake Counties where homes have been destroyed.
Nationally, 89 active large fires have consumed nearly 930,000 acres (376,000 hectares) in 14 states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. So far this year, nearly 37,000 wildfires have burned more than 4.25 million acres (1.7 million hectares).
