Cal Fire firefighter killed while battling blaze near Yosemite National Park

A Cal Fire firefighter was killed while battling the Ferguson Fire in the Sierra National Forest.

Authorities say Cal Fire Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney from the Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit leaves behind a wife and two small children.

Details on how he died are not being released at this time.

