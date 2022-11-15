Crews contain vegetation fire in Lake County, CAL FIRE says

LAKE GOUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire in Lake County that burned Tuesday morning has been contained, CAL FIRE says.

Crews responded to the vegetation fire at Lower Lake in Lake County near Little High Valley Rd. and Henderson Ranch Rd.

The agency said the fire, dubbed "little fire," burned about a quarter acre.

The blaze was tweeted by CAL FIRE just before 11 a.m.

It's unknown if there were any injuries or damage.