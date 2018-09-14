COMPLEX FIRE

Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop from 747, report finds

A firefighter battling the largest wildfire in California history was killed last month when thousands of gallons of flame-suppressing liquid were dropped from a Boeing 747 mistakenly flying only 100 feet above the trees, according to an official report. (KGO-TV)

By
MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Cal Fire has released a report providing new details about an incident that killed one firefighter from Utah, and injured two others while battling the Mendocino Complex Fire on Aug. 13.

Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett from Draper City died when a 747 supertanker dropped a load of retardant too close the ground, causing a tree to fall.

"The tree came down on the chief and then there was other debris associated with that tree that came down and struck the other two firefighters," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Scott McLean.

LINK: Cal Fire report on Utah firefighter's death (PDF)

The Douglas fir was 87 feet tall and 15 inches in diameter.

Air Tankers are not supposed to drop from fewer than 200 feet. In this case, the plane dropped from 100 feet after making two previous runs, and being asked to come closer to a fire break under construction.

RELATED: Procession held for Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires

"The elevation changed significantly as the aircraft was coming in, and it was difficult to tell due to the vegetation," said McLean.

He could specify whether the 747-400 came in too low on its own, ow whether a spotter plane led it in at that level, noting, "It all happened in two seconds."

PHOTOS: A look at wildfires burning across California


The large jet carries 19,200 gallons. This particular drop specified a drop of 6 gallons per 100 feet. The retardant weighs 9 pounds per gallon.

ABC7 has reached out to the other two fire fighters injured in the accident, as well as to Chief Burchett's widow.

Six firefighters have died while battling California blazes this summer.

Get the latest on wildfires burning across California here.
