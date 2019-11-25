wildfire

Cal Fire files lawsuit against In-N-Out over 2017 wildfire

ARROYE GRANDE, Calif. -- Cal Fire alleges that fast food chain In-N-Out was responsible for a 2017 wildfire in rural Arroyo Grande, according to a lawsuit filed in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune reports that Cal Fire claims the September 2017 wildfire was caused by a tractor mowing grass on In-N-Out property, saying it was covered in dry annual grasses and scattered brush, which created a receptive bed of flammable vegetation.''

The agency also claims the tractor was improperly maintained and the driver allowed the fire to spread.

Cal Fire is seeking roughly $1.2 million from the burger chain to recoup costs.

The fire burned about 245 acres in four days. In-N-Out did not respond to a request from The Tribune.
