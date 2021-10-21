Caldor Fire

Caldor Fire: California wildfire that threatened Lake Tahoe fully contained

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- The 2-month-old California wildfire that threatened the Lake Tahoe resort region during the summer has been declared 100% contained.

The Caldor Fire, which scorched more than 346 square miles (896 square kilometers) of the Sierra Nevada, reached the milestone late Wednesday, according to a situation report.

Storms this week covered the west side of the fire in snow, rain fell on the east side and stronger storms are expected through this week. Authorities say smoldering and creeping within the fire area will continue long into winter.

The fire was reported Aug. 14 and destroyed 1,000 structures including more than 770 homes as it marched toward South Lake Tahoe, which was spared. Much of the loss occurred in the rustic forest community of Grizzly Flat.

Up in the northern Sierra and southern Cascades, the gigantic Dixie Fire was 97% contained as of late Wednesday.

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest in the state's recorded history as it raged across 1,505 square miles (3,898 square kilometers), destroying more than 1,300 structures including nearly 700 homes. It was formed by fires that broke out July 13 and July 22 and merged into one.

