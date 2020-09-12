California propositions: A voter's guide to the 2020 ballot measures


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when Bay Area air quality will improve
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Kids infected at day care spread COVID-19 at home, study finds
9/11 survivor shares chilling story of escape from the World Trade Center
LIVE: Gray skies envelop the Bay Area
Dr. Fauci says we need to 'hunker down' this fall and winter
Scientist explains why CA wildfires are so explosive in recent years
Show More
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke
Evicted mom of 4 moves into new home after report goes viral
Gov. Newsom signs inmate firefighting reform bill
Bay Area sees record breaking Spare the Air streak
More TOP STORIES News