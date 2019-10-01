California boat company suspends tours after fatal fire that killed 34

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The owner of a scuba diving boat company has announced an indefinite suspension of its fleet in the wake of a boat fire off the Southern California coast that killed 34 people.

RELATED: Santa Cruz students, teacher from Fremont among victims on Conception

Truth Aquatics Inc. says Tuesday on its Facebook page that the company will "dedicate our entire efforts to make our boats models of new regulations" in collaboration with the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board.
The company says customers have been requesting tours since the Sept. 2 fire and the owners appreciate the support.

Authorities are investigating the fatal fire aboard the Conception in criminal and safety investigations. While NTSB Member Jennifer Homendy has expressed concern about the Conception's escape hatch, Coast Guard records show the boat passed its two most recent inspections.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiacoast guardrescuefiresearch and rescueboat accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found during search for Santa Cruz Co. kidnapping victim
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Convicted child molester sought after skipping trial in Santa Clara County
Engineer admits to hacking Yahoo accounts searching for images
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Raccoons photobomb wedding photo shoot
WATCH IN 60: Juul ends Prop C support, SFO parking changes, Levi's smart jacket
Show More
Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, dances at Bronx Zoo
JUUL pulls funding for effort to overturn SF's vaping ban
2nd anniversary of Las Vegas shooting renews gun control debate
North Korea says nuclear talks with US will resume on Oct. 5
AccuWeather Forecast: Slight warming trend begins
More TOP STORIES News