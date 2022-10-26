CA experiences largest single-year carbon emissions drop in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- In 2020, California's carbon emissions fell by almost 9% when compared to the previous year, according to data released by the California Air Resources Board. This decline marks the state's largest single-year drop in carbon emissions.

With the onset of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many found themselves spending more time at home and less of it in their cars and workplaces which contributed to the reduction seen in California and similarly nationwide.

The air board reported that emissions from passenger cars, delivery trucks, and other forms of transportation, which make up California's largest source of released CO2, fell by 16% in 2020. More specifically, the number of miles driven in passenger cars plummeted a total 44% in April 2020 when compared to that same month in the previous year.

Additionally, industrial emissions as well as residential and commercial emissions fell by nine and four percent in California, respectively.

However, an official has cautioned that this data cannot serve as an indicator of future trends because of the economic changes caused by the pandemic.

Although data from the Global Carbon Project has demonstrated a rebound in released emissions globally in 2021 as pandemic restrictions began to lift, California has been at the forefront of many of the areas making up the U.S. climate policy. The state has committed to carbon neutrality by 2045 with a policy recently passed to end the sale of a majority of new gas-powered cars in California in that same year.

