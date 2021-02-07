San Francisco cathedral reopens for indoor services after California revises church guidelines

In the most significant legal victory against California's COVID-19 health orders, the high court issued rulings late Friday in two cases where churches argued the restrictions violated their religious liberty. The justices said for now California can't continue with a ban on indoor church services, but it can limit attendance to 25% of a building's capacity and restrict singing and chanting inside.
RELATED: California can't totally ban indoor worship, Supreme Court says
California had put the restrictions in place because the virus is more easily transmitted indoors and singing releases tiny droplets that can carry the disease.
Newsom's office said those measures were imposed to protect worshippers from getting infected.
"We will continue to enforce the restrictions the Supreme Court left in place and, after reviewing the decision, we will issue revised guidelines for worship services to continue to protect the lives of Californians," the governor's press secretary, Daniel Lopez, said in a statement.
Before the ruling, indoor worship services were banned in purple-tiered counties - those deemed to be at widespread risk of coronavirus transmission. This tier accounts for the vast majority of the state.
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Now, counties in the purple and red tier may open places of worship for indoor services with a maximum capacity of 25%. Counties in the orange and yellow tier can open for indoor services at 50% capacity, according to updated state guidelines.
The court's newest justice, Amy Coney Barrett, said in her first signed opinion that it was up to churches to demonstrate that they were entitled to relief from the singing ban. Writing for herself and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, she said it wasn't clear at this point whether the singing ban was being applied "across the board."
Not all places of worship plan to reopen right away.
"Indoor gatherings of all types remain prohibited in Santa Clara County. Santa Clara Countys Local Health Orders are structured in a fundamentally different way than the States rules that were the subject of last nights U.S. Supreme Court decision," health officials said in a statement.
RELATED: 'They are mocking God': San Francisco Archbishop leads march to protest COVID-19 worship regulations
The head of Grace Cathedral in San Francisco said the Supreme Court was "not doing anyone a favor" by lifting the ban.
"We're trying to follow the science and we're trying to be patient," said Dean Malcolm Clemens Young told The San Francisco Chronicle.
San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone put out a response saying, "This is a very significant step forward for basic rights. This decision makes clear we can now return to worshiping safely indoors without risk of harassment from government officials."
The court's action follows a decision in a case from New York late last year in which the justices split 5-4 in barring the state from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues. Shortly after, the justices told a federal court to reexamine California's restrictions in light of the ruling.
WATCH: Pastor at San Jose church avoids jail time for holding in-person services
ABC7 News joined San Francisco resident Jerry Hallisey as he walked inside St. Mary's cathedral after 11 months of outdoor services
"It feels wonderful to be back," said Hallisey and when we asked him "is this is what you've been praying for?" He said, " Yes, and thanks to the supreme court it's been answered."
Outside St. Mary's Cathedral these blue "X" marks are now reminders of months outdoor services when they had to bring their own chairs and stand 6 feet apart.
Father Finnegan made the Supreme Court's decision part of his message tonight, "The spiritual home of people and noticed what they did when I said we are grateful by the decision handed down by the Supreme Court," said Father Finnegan.
At St. Mary's every church member got their temperature checked and offered hand sanitizer as they socially distance in the pews.
"Communion in the hand rather than to receive it on the tongue," explained Deacon Chris Sandoval.
For Counties in the purple tier like San Francisco, indoor gatherings have to follow a 25% capacity. But not all religious leader are on the same page.
"We do not encourage our seniors to come. They are vulnerable. They would be more at risk," said Rev. Amos Brown of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco.
Reverend Brown says they are being cautious and are planning to open for indoor gatherings next Sunday.
Luz Pena: "We know Latinos and Black shave been discretionally impacted by this virus. What's the feedback that you are getting from your congregation?"
Rev. Brown: "Well in one thing is that there hasn't been enough testing."
For the Northern California Islamic Council their gatherings will still continue outdoors, regardless of the Supreme Court's order because Santa Clara County is still prohibiting all indoor church gatherings.
"We have multiple shifts to accommodate everybody. If it overflows... we have a registration system where people have to pre-register to show up to a service," said Junaid Shaikh with the Northern California Islamic Council.
In a statement Santa Clara County explained their decision, "Santa Clara County's Local Health Orders are structured in a fundamentally different way than the States rules that were the subject of last night's U.S. Supreme Court decision."
Shaikh says they are focuses on protecting their members.
"We have a responsibility, we have a duty to safe human life and we want to make sure that we do that," said Shaikh.
With few exceptions, California's COVID-19 restrictions have been largely upheld. But a number of lawsuits, such as one seeking to allow outdoor dining, are still in the courts.
See the revised guidelines on covid19.ca.gov.
Read Santa Clara County's full statement here: We recognize that many in our diverse faith community in Santa Clara County are eager to return to indoor worship services and some may have welcomed last nights U.S. Supreme Court decision partially blocking the States prohibition on indoor places of worship. But at this pivotal timewith still very high levels of COVID-19 transmission, yet amid the initial hopeful rollout of vaccinesit remains critical to avoid potential superspreader events including indoor gatherings.
Indoor gatherings of all types remain prohibited in Santa Clara County. Santa Clara Countys Local Health Orders are structured in a fundamentally different way than the States rules that were the subject of last nights U.S. Supreme Court decision. The County has consistently taken a neutral, across-the-board, risk-based approach to curbing COVID-19 that comports with the requirements of last nights Supreme Court decision. Therefore, all indoor gatherings remain prohibited at this time due to their risk.
We continue to encourage the faith community and all others to safely gather outdoors or virtually. We are grateful for the continued leadership and neighborliness of our faith community in curbing the spread of COVID-19 by carefully following health orders designed to reduce death, hospitalizations, and serious illness.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st =
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic