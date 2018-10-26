As more critics of President Trump have been targeted, congressional democrats from the Bay Area admit they are concerned for their safety.Through the years, security measures at local congressional offices have been beefed up. Cameras monitor who comes in and flyers remind the staff of how to identify a suspicious package.East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., said there's a heightened sense of fear today."They have to put all the mail through a machine to make sure that there's nothing suspicious about it. And now we're more worried about things at your place of residency," DeSaulnier said.Congresswoman Jackie Speier, D-Calif., is thinking of adding security at her home and in the office."I think that we're all on edge," Speier said. "It almost creates an environment where you don't feel you can speak truth to power for fear that you're going to receive a package the next day."On Thursday a police car patrolled the street in San Francisco where Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., lives.Meanwhile, a pipe bomb similar to the others was sent to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif. The common denominator has been that all of them have been outspoken critics of President Trump."We have to keep doing what we're doing in order to make this country right; that's what I intend to do, and as the young people say, 'I ain't scared,'" Water said on Thursday.Both Democratic House and Senate leader Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer blame the president: "Time and time again the President has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions."The chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party said both sides are to blame for this vile rhetoric."You had Maxine Waters say that it was time to confront people and possibly physically assault people. You've had even the president sort of get rough with his language sometimes. And really the message should be out here that political violence is unacceptable no matter who it comes from," Clark said.