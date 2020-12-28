Coronavirus California

Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine next in California? Here's who's included in phases 1A, 1B and 1C

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- As California continues to receive hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses, Gov. Gavin Newsom explained who is next up to receive the shot.

Right now, California is in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which covers:

  • Health care workers
  • Workers and residents at skilled nursing facilities
  • Workers and residents at other congregate living facilities


After Phase 1A comes Phase 1B, which includes people who are unable to work from home, live or work in highly impacted areas, or are most likely to spread the virus to coworkers or the public.

NEWSOM LATEST: Gov. Newsom expects to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders amid COVID-19 surge

But who does that mean exactly? Gov. Newsom offered more specifics Monday, but bear with us as this gets a bit in the weeds. Phase 1B is further broken down into two tiers.

Phase 1B, Tier One includes:

  • People 75 and older
  • Workers in education, like teachers, and childcare
  • Emergency services workers
  • Food and agriculture workers, like farm workers and grocery workers


Next up comes Phase 1B, Tier Two:

  • Anyone 65 or older with an underlying health condition or disability
  • Workers in transportation and logistics
  • Industrial, residential and commercial sectors
  • Critical manufacturing workers
  • Incarcerated individuals
  • Homeless individuals

Phase 1A and 1B should be "locked down" on Wednesday by California's vaccine advisory committee. That committee is also planning to discuss who should come next, in Phase 1C.

Phase 1C will likely include:

  • Anyone 16 to 64 years old with an underlying health conditions or disability
  • Workers in water and waste management
  • Workers in the defense, energy and chemical sectors
  • Communications and IT workers
  • Financial services and government operations workers
  • Community service groups


Newsom said Monday the groups included in Phase 1C above are still preliminary, until approved by the advisory committee Wednesday.

The state expects to receive more than 1.7 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of the week. Both vaccines require an individual receive two doses to be effective.

Newsom said more than 260,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have already been administered in California.

Phase 1B vaccination is expected to start at some point in January.

CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinesgavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Monterey Bay Aquarium loans freezer to store COVID-19 vaccines
'Designing A Difference' keeps fashion industry alive in SF
Newsom to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
COVID-19 updates: TSA screened 1.2M at US airports Sunday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Newsom to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Show More
Monterey Bay Aquarium loans freezer to store COVID-19 vaccines
Man arrested after dragging San Ramon officer, leading car chase
Crews add final touches to NYE crystal ball in Times Square
COVID-19 updates: TSA screened 1.2M at US airports Sunday
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
More TOP STORIES News