WATCH TOMORROW: Newsom to detail next phase of CA's COVID-19 response

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As California moves out of the omicron surge, Governor Gavin Newsom will detail the next phase of the state's COVID-19 pandemic response during a news conference Thursday.

RELATED: California to soon begin 'endemic' approach to pandemic

During a news conference last week, Newsom teased the new approach "allows for the kind of flexibility of thinking that is incumbent upon all of us as it relates to dealing with any endemic, particularly one as stubborn ... as COVID."

It will still include quarantines, testing of those who don't show symptoms and other precautions, but those safeguards will vary based on what he said are more than a dozen "guideposts and measurements" designed to spot new surges and virus variants.

It also will include a continued emphasis on vaccinations and booster shots that can prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
