CA state public health officer steps down amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- CA Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell announced her resignation on Sunday night.In a letter announcing her plans to step down from her position, she gave no reason for her resignation."Since I joined this Department as Director and State Public Health Officer in October 2019, we have been responding to emergencies, from E-cigarette and Vaping Associated Lung Injury, to the Public Safety Power Shutoffs and wildfires, and now to a global infectious disease pandemic. We have done all this, even as we have continued to deliver on the Department's core public health functions. It is with deep appreciation and respect for all of this work that I share with you my own plans to depart from my position, effective today"Angell's resignation comes after state officials announced an underreporting of COVID-19 cases due to a technical issue.Sandra Shewry will be appointed as Acting California Department of Public Health Director and Dr. Erica Pan will assume the role of Acting State Public Health Officer, the governor's office says.Angell was appointed the state health officer and California Department of Public Health Director in October 2019.Gov. Newsom sent a statement, saying:"I want to thank Dr. Angell for her service to the state and her work to help steer our public health system during this global pandemic, while never losing sight of the importance of health equity."Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said, "I am grateful to Dr. Angell for her service to the people of California during this unprecedented public health crisis. She has worked tirelessly for all Californians, always keeping health equity in mind. Her leadership was instrumental as Californians flattened the curve once and in setting us on a path to do so again."See Angell's full email to staff below: