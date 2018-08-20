California district attorneys to give update on Golden State Killer case

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KGO) --District attorneys from several counties across California plan to give an update on the Golden State Killer case on Tuesday.
The suspect, 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, is in a Sacramento County jail. He was arrested in April and accused of several murders and rapes across the state in the 1970's and 80's.
The DA's news conference will take place in Santa Ana. It starts at 11 a.m.
