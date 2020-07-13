DMV grants automatic extension to seniors with expiring driver's licenses

The DMV issued a press release Monday that stated the automatic extension would be for those "age 70 and older with a noncommercial driver license with an expiration date between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020." The agency cited concerns for the health and safety of senior drivers in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The extension will last for one year. Drivers won't receive a new driver's license card, but can request a temporary paper card on the DMV's website if they wish.
Law enforcement has been notified of this extension, the DMV says. The Transportation Security Administration already accepts drivers' licenses up to a year after the card's expiration.
According to California law, drivers over the age of 70 must visit a DMV office to renew their license, but the DMV has the ability to issue extensions.
