Strong start to rain year greatly improved Bay Area drought conditions, data shows

Even without receiving any significant rain this year, the early and strong start to our rain year continues to create improving drought conditions.
Our rainy season begins Oct. 1. At that time, all of the Bay Area suffered an "Extreme" drought with nearly two-thirds in the highest category, "Exceptional."
With Thursday's news, the entire Bay Area lowered to "Severe" levels, the third highest.
Whatever you're doing to help, don't stop.
The Sierra snowpack, while robust for today's date, sits at 58% of average for the snow year (ending April 1). Also, our reservoirs remain well below average levels.
