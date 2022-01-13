drought

Strong start to rain year greatly improved Bay Area drought conditions, data shows

Data: Bay Area drought greatly improved by strong start to rain year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New drought data delivered some good news for the Bay Area on Thursday.

Even without receiving any significant rain this year, the early and strong start to our rain year continues to create improving drought conditions.

RELATED: Maps show improvement in drought conditions amid storms, but California needs 'much more' rain, snow

Our rainy season begins Oct. 1. At that time, all of the Bay Area suffered an "Extreme" drought with nearly two-thirds in the highest category, "Exceptional."

With Thursday's news, the entire Bay Area lowered to "Severe" levels, the third highest.

Whatever you're doing to help, don't stop.

RELATED: Sierra snow survey reveals epic snowfall at start of winter season

The Sierra snowpack, while robust for today's date, sits at 58% of average for the snow year (ending April 1). Also, our reservoirs remain well below average levels.

