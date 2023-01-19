Extreme drought eliminated across CA as state shows continued improvement

The latest drought monitor shows continued improvement across California, but it's still "too early to tell if the wet weather is enough to end the drought."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The latest drought monitor shows continued improvement across California.

Extreme drought has been eliminated across the state and most of Del Norte County in the far northwest corner of the state has been taken out of the drought entirely.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says that according to the drought monitor, "many of the larger reservoirs still remain below the historical average," and it's "too early to tell if the wet weather is enough to end the drought."

In the Bay Area most of the region continues to be in the moderate drought category, the second lowest on the drought monitor.

The biggest improvement was around Santa Barbara County where most of the coast has been upgraded to the dry category, the lowest category on the monitor.

