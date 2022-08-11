WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to discuss drought, CA water use during Bay Area visit

Governor Gavin Newsom will be in the Bay Area on Thursday, talking climate change and drought in Contra Costa County.

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- Governor Gavin Newsom will be in the Bay Area on Thursday, discussing water supply actions California is taking to adapt to hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change.

RELATED: Newsom outlines plan for California's 45-mile underground water tunnel

The governor will also announce new leadership for California's infrastructure efforts.

The event comes as the state looks for new -- and creative -- ways to conserve water.

Last month, the governor released his plan to build a 45-mile tunnel from the Delta to Southern California.

State water officials say a tunnel is badly needed to modernize the state's water infrastructure in the face of climate change, which scientists say is likely to cause both prolonged droughts and major deluges of rain and snow. It would also better shield the state's water supply from the risk of an earthquake that could cause levees to crumble and ocean salt water to flood into the system.

Some cities are coming up with their own plans.

Though California is in the third year of a punishing drought, it saw record rainfall last October and another major dump of rain and snow in December, some of which the state was unable to capture.

You can watch Gov. Newsom's press conference in Contra Costa County live starting at 10:30 a.m. in the video player above.