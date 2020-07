We're all making this mask-wearing mistake, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just when you think you've got this mask wearing business down pat, Gov. Gavin Newsom hits you with a curveball.The governor's office tweeted out a video PSA Tuesday with five common mask-wearing mistakes.The first mistake highlighted is one I'm willing to bet most people are making: touching the front of your mask or face covering.According to the PSA, doing so can contaminate the surface with your dirty hands. Adjusting the mask around your face can also let germs in.Once you start paying attention, you may notice how often you breach this proper mask-wearing protocol. (Remember when they told us to stop touching our faces in March?)Honestly, I'm pretty guilty when it comes to mistakes No. 2 and 3. Sorry to disappoint you, governor!Remember, wearing a mask in public places where you're unable to stay 6 feet away from others in California is required by law . Some cities, like San Francisco and Santa Cruz, have even stricter requirements, requiring you to wear a mask anytime you're outside the home unless medically exempt.See the full mask-wearing PSA in the video player at the top of this story.