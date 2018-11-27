FATAL CRASH

California family dealing with 2 tragic deaths in span of weeks

Dennet Bermas (left) died when a tree fell on her car in Tustin and Dolly Omandam was killed in a car crash as the family was paying respects to Bermas.

By
TUSTIN, Calif. --
A California family is reeling after tragedy struck for the second time in only weeks.

This weekend, they were paying respects to one loved one who died in Tustin when another family member was killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Maria Vines and her family were visiting from Visalia with family members to pay respects to her cousin, Dennet Bermas.

The 34-year-old died last month after strong winds toppled a tree onto her car in Tustin, as she was leaving for work.

Friday night, Maria, her mother, her husband and their two children were driving back to their hotel.

They were struck while stopped at a red light and pushed into the intersection of Red Hill Avenue and Dyer Road.

"We don't know how fast the guy was going," said Renado Vines. "And then after that, we all passed out."

Police said good Samaritans helped four of the family members out of the car before it burst into flames, but could not save Maria's mother.

Dolly Omandam, 75, died at the scene.

"They told me my mom didn't make it, because she was pinned down," Maria said.

Police believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor with the other driver, who remains in the hospital.

Maria's family is just devastated - after coming to pay their respects to one family member, they're now dealing with the loss of another.

"If there's a word I can use more than sad, then I will use that word," Maria said. "I'm just sad right now."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashcar crashtraffic fatalitiesLos AngelesSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FATAL CRASH
1 dead after car falls from overpass in Emeryville
NJ couple on way to their wedding killed in I-78 crash
3 killed in car accident on I-80 in Fairfield
Google identifies employee hit and killed by company shuttle bus
More fatal crash
Top Stories
High Surf Advisory issued for all Bay Area beaches
Mill Valley Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat
Suspect arrested in string of hate graffiti in Antioch
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Accuweather Forecast: Fog then rain today
3 American service members killed in Afghanistan
At least 1 dead after pursuit, crash in San Pablo
Show More
Notable figures who have died recently
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Sword-wielding suspect arrested in Santa Rosa
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
More News