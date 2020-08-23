wildfire

Sonoma Co. Sheriff's helicopter rescues 2 firefighters trapped battling Woodward Fire

A Sonoma County Sheriff's Office helicopter rescue team saved two firefighters with the Marin County Fire Department on Friday night when they were suddenly trapped by flames from the Woodward Fire.

The sheriff's office said the two firefighters were deep in the brush near Point Reyes when they found themselves stuck on a ridgeline about 75 yards away from the advancing flames around 8:15 p.m.

MCFD requested Sonoma County's Henry-1 helicopter, which the sheriff's office said is the only helicopter in the region that can execute a vertical-reference, long-line rescue at night.

SEE ALSO: Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area

A mile from where the firefighters were trapped, a tactical flight officer outfitted the helicopter with a 100-foot line and other specialized rescue equipment. The officer was then flown to the firefighters' location, and both were flown to safety simultaneously in one attempt.



"We are thrilled that both firefighters are unharmed and in good spirits," Sonoma County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

They added: "Our society depends on first responders to charge towards danger and place themselves in difficult situations, such as fighting a wildland fire in pitch-black nighttime conditions. Sometimes even first responders need a first responder, and nothing gets to these remote locations faster than Henry-1."

Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across the Bay Area here.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
helicopterrescuewildfireabc7 originalsmarin county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
LIVE: CAL FIRE to give SCU Lightning Complex Fire update
Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
LIVE: Sonoma Co. officials give update on response to wildfires
Fire tornadoes, charred horses: Inside chilling evacuation from the LNU wildfire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CAL FIRE to give SCU Lightning Complex Fire update
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
'Ash is just everywhere': Eerie scene, deep orange haze near fires
Fire tornadoes, charred horses: Inside chilling evacuation from the LNU wildfire
NWS: 50% chance lightning makes direct hit on CZU Complex Fire zone
LIVE: Sonoma Co. officials give update on response to wildfires
Firefighter's wallet stolen, bank account drained while battling blaze
Show More
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Families prepare for worst as CZU Complex Fire scorches 71,000 acres
Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Thunderstorms main concern for LNU Lightning Complex fire
Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News