WILDFIRE

Carr Fire in Redding prompts concern for East Bay officials

EMBED </>More Videos

"We're scared," says Fire Marshal Robert Marshall with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. "We look at the type of terrain in the Redding area and the type of vegetation and we know we have that here in Lafayette and Walnut Creek," he said. (KGO-TV)

By Leslie Brinkley
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
"We're scared," says Fire Marshal Robert Marshall with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. "We look at the type of terrain in the Redding area and the type of vegetation and we know we have that here in Lafayette and Walnut Creek," he said.

In the East Bay and on the Peninsula, urban areas interface with wild land. On the backside of Mount Diablo in the Marsh Creek area last week there was a warning - a big fire that was tamped down but was dangerously close to housing developments.

Former president of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Kevin Romick said, "There's so much deadwood and fuel for any fire up and down the state, I'm surprised the whole state doesn't burn at times because of the fuel load that's out there."

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

The drought killed millions of trees across the state and in the Bay Area.

Battalion Chief Ross Macumber with the East Contra Costa County fire protection district added "With the 2016 rains and storms that came through and all the vegetation that grew now it's dead again. It just compounded the issue. We just have a massive fuel load here in the foothills. "

Right now the fire experts say there's not much that will dramatically reduce the risk. Perhaps more vegetation control house by house, street by street. But control burns are out of the question.

RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

Marshall said, "Control burns are particularly tough in urban areas like this. A control burn is still a fire and you can have a house go up. So control burns aren't the answer in a place like this."

Romick suggested coming up with a solution as a state. "Doing control burns this late in the year might not be the solution but we might need to look at it over the winter."

The experts say there is no clear cut easy answer. Every year they said the fire danger gets a little worse. Now they say it's suddenly a lot worse. And they are all hoping the rainy season comes early this year to provide relief.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal fireCarr Firefirefightersfirecaliforniadroughtforest fireenvironmentcontra costa countyalameda countybrush firewildfireWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
Yosemite Valley to remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
At least 6 arrested in Mendocino Complex evacuation zone, officials say
More wildfire
Top Stories
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Yosemite Valley to remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5
All passengers survive Aeromexico plane crash in Durango
Consumer Catch-up: Carmakers adding rear seat alerts, MoviePass making changes
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Carr Fire becomes 7th most destructive fire in state history
Show More
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Minivan burned in El Sobrante fire
ABC7, Disney donate 100 backpacks to San Jose charity
SCAM ALERT: Chipotle not giving away $100 gift cards for National Avocado Day
Luxury cars, motorcycles destroyed in smuggling crackdown
More News