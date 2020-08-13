Weather

Statewide Flex Alert issued for Californians to voluntarily conserve power during heat wave

Residents and businesses across the state are being asked to reduce their energy consumption between the hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.
With several days of extremely hot temperatures in the forecast, a statewide Flex Alert calling for Californians to voluntarily turn off their lights and help conserve electricity was issued for Friday.

RELATED: 100 degree heat to scorch Bay Area through next week

In light of the anticipated heat, the state's power grid operator is predicting an increase in the demand for electricity, "primarily from residential air conditioning use,' according to the California Independent System Operator.

Residents and businesses are being asked to reduce their energy consumption between the hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

"California will be experiencing near-record or record-breaking heat, up to 10-20 degrees above normal in some areas,'' ISO officials said. "Prolonged heat over several consecutive days is expected to drive electricity demand higher, as nighttime temperatures are also forecast to be above average."

VIDEO: What exactly is a Flex Alert?
EMBED More News Videos

So a Flex Alert has been issued in California amid a heat wave, but what exactly does that mean?



ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says dangerous heat will create record warmth on Friday, with humidity and a chance of thunderstorms. Our extended heat wave features a roller coaster of above average temperatures through Wednesday of next week. Humidity levels return closer to normal starting Saturday.

Here are some energy conservation tips:

  • Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher and turn it off when you're not home

  • Cool with fans and close drapes

  • Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

  • Use major appliances in the morning or late evening


    • ISO officials say these measures can help lighten the strain on the power grid and avoid any power interruptions.

    RELATED: AccuWeather forecast: Increasing heat and humidity, chance of thunderstorms

    City News Service contributed to this report.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weathercaliforniasan franciscosan mateosan josemarinoaklandelectricenergypower plantconservationheat wave
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
    100 degree heat to scorch Bay Area through next week
    Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
    Bay Area's 1st COVID-19 vaccine trial to start soon
    New Jersey woman gives birth to quadruplets in Phoenix hospital
    Hundreds without water as EBMUD crews repair main breaks
    Trump wants to ease showerhead rule to keep his hair 'perfect'
    Show More
    Lake Fire in SoCal chars 10,500 acres, forces evacuations
    SJ businesses can soon operate in parks, plazas, parking lots
    Biden raises $26M in 24 hours after Harris VP announcement
    Source: George Kittle, 49ers reach 5-year, $75 million extension
    LIVE: Pres. Trump to hold White House briefing
    More TOP STORIES News