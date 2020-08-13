Statewide Flex Alert issued for Californians to voluntarily conserve power during heat wave

RELATED: 100 degree heat to scorch Bay Area through next week
In light of the anticipated heat, the state's power grid operator is predicting an increase in the demand for electricity, "primarily from residential air conditioning use,' according to the California Independent System Operator.
Residents and businesses are being asked to reduce their energy consumption between the hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.
"California will be experiencing near-record or record-breaking heat, up to 10-20 degrees above normal in some areas,'' ISO officials said. "Prolonged heat over several consecutive days is expected to drive electricity demand higher, as nighttime temperatures are also forecast to be above average."
VIDEO: What exactly is a Flex Alert?
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says dangerous heat will create record warmth on Friday, with humidity and a chance of thunderstorms. Our extended heat wave features a roller coaster of above average temperatures through Wednesday of next week. Humidity levels return closer to normal starting Saturday.
Here are some energy conservation tips:
ISO officials say these measures can help lighten the strain on the power grid and avoid any power interruptions.
RELATED: AccuWeather forecast: Increasing heat and humidity, chance of thunderstorms
City News Service contributed to this report.