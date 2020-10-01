Statewide Flex Alert issued for Californians to voluntarily conserve power during heat wave

RELATED: Bay Area heat wave could bring 107-degree high temperatures
Residents and businesses are being asked to reduce their energy consumption between the hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.
The California #ISO has issued a #FlexAlert for tomorrow, Oct. 1, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can help by reducing your energy use during that time. Visit https://t.co/VB7dql84XI for tips on how to save energy.— California ISO (@California_ISO) October 1, 2020
Here are some energy conservation tips:
ISO officials say these measures can help lighten the strain on the power grid and avoid any power interruptions.
