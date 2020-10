Statewide Flex Alert issued for Californians to voluntarily conserve power during heat wave

The California #ISO has issued a #FlexAlert for tomorrow, Oct. 1, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can help by reducing your energy use during that time. Visit https://t.co/VB7dql84XI for tips on how to save energy. — California ISO (@California_ISO) October 1, 2020

With hot temperatures in the forecast, a statewide Flex Alert calling for Californians to voluntarily turn off their lights and help conserve electricity was issued for Thursday.Residents and businesses are being asked to reduce their energy consumption between the hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.Here are some energy conservation tips:ISO officials say these measures can help lighten the strain on the power grid and avoid any power interruptions.