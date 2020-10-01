Weather

Statewide Flex Alert issued for Californians to voluntarily conserve power during heat wave

Residents and businesses across the state are being asked to reduce their energy consumption between the hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.
With hot temperatures in the forecast, a statewide Flex Alert calling for Californians to voluntarily turn off their lights and help conserve electricity was issued for Thursday.

RELATED: Bay Area heat wave could bring 107-degree high temperatures

Residents and businesses are being asked to reduce their energy consumption between the hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.



Here are some energy conservation tips:

  • Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher and turn it off when you're not home

  • Cool with fans and close drapes

  • Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

  • Use major appliances in the morning or late evening


    • ISO officials say these measures can help lighten the strain on the power grid and avoid any power interruptions.

    City News Service contributed to this report.
