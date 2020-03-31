Coronavirus California: Newsom announces initiative to help older residents stay connected during COVID-19 shelter-in-place

He said in the spirit of Cesar Chavez Day, the statewide initiative will help seniors through various nonprofits, local governments, and CERT teams.
To help people deal with loneliness and isolation, he's asking people to make five phone calls to reach their neighbors, not just family members.
California has launched a hotline to deliver services and help for older Californians. The phone number for the hotline is 1-833-544-2374.
Newsom says there are now 6,932 positive tests statewide, 150 deaths and 1617 people hospitalized.
On Monday, Newsom announced an initiative to surge the state's health care workforce, calling on all medical professionals, including recent retirees and soon-to-be graduates of medical and nursing schools, to help.
