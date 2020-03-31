Coronavirus California

Coronavirus California: Newsom announces initiative to help older residents stay connected during COVID-19 shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of a new initiative to help the 3.5 million Californians over the age of 65 stay connected while they stay at home during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He said in the spirit of Cesar Chavez Day, the statewide initiative will help seniors through various nonprofits, local governments, and CERT teams.

LIVE UPDATES: Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Bay Area here

To help people deal with loneliness and isolation, he's asking people to make five phone calls to reach their neighbors, not just family members.

California has launched a hotline to deliver services and help for older Californians. The phone number for the hotline is 1-833-544-2374.

Newsom says there are now 6,932 positive tests statewide, 150 deaths and 1617 people hospitalized.

RELATED: Music brings people together, helps with coping amid COVID-19 crisis

On Monday, Newsom announced an initiative to surge the state's health care workforce, calling on all medical professionals, including recent retirees and soon-to-be graduates of medical and nursing schools, to help.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiaelderlycoronavirusseniorssenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the Bay Area
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News