WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to announce new CA gun control measures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce new gun control measures on Friday morning in San Diego County.The governor's office says they include efforts to hold the gun industry accountable and expand measures to keep Californians safe from gun violence.California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other state lawmakers will join the governor in San Diego County at 9 a.m.You can watch the press conference live in the video player above or on our ABC7 News Bay Area streaming app