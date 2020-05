WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom hosts roundtable to talk reopening California gyms

EMBED >More News Videos We've broken down Gov. Gavin Newsom's 4 phase plan with what's reopening in California.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When do gyms reopen in California and what will they look like when they do? Governor Gavin Newsom held a roundtable discussion on Wednesday to talk about reopening gyms and fitness centers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The participants will share how they are dealing with the crisis, how they are adapting their workplaces, and what opportunities they see to reinvent their businesses and our state's economy.Newsom says he hopes that within a week or so, the state can release guidelines for reopening gyms. But he also points out that the fitness industry is multi-faceted and he doesn't want to be naive and just put out something bland that doesn't meet the unique criteria and considerations and to look at it from a regional perspective.In the meantime, some gyms and instructors have been able to switch to virtual, one-on-one classes to make money. "We're continuing to work our mission virtually," one fitness industry member said.Some fitness classes are being held outdoors, following safety guidelines from the county.When gyms do reopen, some ideas the fitness industry is considering to keep customers safe are using painters tape to mark spaced out areas to practice distancing, special shoes to just wear inside the facility, masks for members and employees, extensive disinfecting and no community chalk buckets.While all the members of the fitness industry in the discussion stressed that they would really like to reopen, they say they will work with the state of California and local guidelines to do it safely.On Tuesday, Newsom announced hair salons and barbershops are now able to reopen their doors in most of California.Counties that have attested to the state that COVID-19 is under control locally can reopen those businesses effective immediately. Forty-seven of California's 58 counties have completed that process so far.Newsom's announcement moves California into Phase 3 of reopening the state's economy.Tuesday's modification to the state's stay-at-home order does not allow for nail salons to reopen. ( Newsom revealed earlier this month the first known case of community spread in the state could be tracked back to a nail salon.) Gyms, movie theaters and professional sports without live audiences are also included in Phase 3, but not allowed to open at this time.