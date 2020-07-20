Sports

Coronavirus Impact: California high school sports delayed for 2020-2021 school year, CIF announces

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced they will be delaying education-based athletics for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a news release, they released a modified season schedule.

Fall sports including volleyball, football, water polo and cross country have been delayed.

Each CIF Section Office is expected to release its own calendar reflecting regular-season start and end dates, but CIF says it is anticipated that most start dates will commence in December 2020 or January 2021.



Due to this ruling, high school athletes will now be able to participate in club sports during their high school season for the first time.

