Coronavirus Impact: California high school sports delayed for 2020-2021 school year, CIF announces

In a news release, they released a modified season schedule.
Fall sports including volleyball, football, water polo and cross country have been delayed.
Each CIF Section Office is expected to release its own calendar reflecting regular-season start and end dates, but CIF says it is anticipated that most start dates will commence in December 2020 or January 2021.
WOW! CIF is delaying the start of high school sports, including football, for several months. Many schools have been back doing workouts in the summer, but the game will not be returning anytime soon. https://t.co/VDL1SRrY9S https://t.co/4CS62OYTXs— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) July 20, 2020
Due to this ruling, high school athletes will now be able to participate in club sports during their high school season for the first time.
