California lawmakers push for more firefighter funds ahead of fire season

The official start of fire season is almost here and after last year's record wildfires, California lawmakers are pushing for more funds for firefighters. (KGO-TV)

The official start of fire season is almost here and after last year's record wildfires, California lawmakers are pushing for more funds for firefighters.

A bipartisan committee joined firefighters at the state capitol this morning, requesting an additional 184-million dollars from the state budget to help fire agencies.

The money would go to improving dispatch systems for mutual aid, which allows stations to help other areas dealing with large-scale wildfires.

