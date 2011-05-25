Coronavirus

California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

This May 25, 2011, file photo shows a California Pizza Kitchen in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Pizza Kitchen's CEO announced Thursday that the company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Jim Hyatt said in a statement that the company has entered into a restructuring agreement, which will include a commitment for $46.8 million in new financing.


This agreement will enable ongoing operation of California Pizza Kitchen restaurants.

During this restructuring, Hyatt says that it is still open for business and is still offering take out, delivery, third party and select dining room and patio locations.


California Pizza Kitchen is the latest on a string of businesses that have had to file for bankruptcy amid the ongoing pandemic.



