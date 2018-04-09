USE OF FORCE

California police chiefs deliver response to proposed bill on use of force

EMBED </>More Videos

Police chiefs from across California delivered their response Monday to proposed legislation they say would protect criminals and put communities in danger. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
Law enforcement groups voiced their opposition Monday to a proposed bill that would raise the standards for police officers to use deadly force.

Police chiefs say they are dumbfounded they were not included in collaborative efforts with the bill introduced in response to the Stephon Clark shooting in Sacramento.

Police shot and killed an unarmed man in his grandmother's backyard.

The proposed legislation would increase the legal standards of when deadly force can be used.

It would only allow officers to use lethal force as a final option-when there's imminent threat of injury of death.

Authors of the bill say the goal is to save lives.

Police say it will do the opposite.

The California Police Chiefs Association along with members of the California Peace Officers Association met Monday to issue a joint statement - saying this would put officers and their communities at risk.

Use of force situations are dynamic split second decisions. Requiring officers to wait for backup and causing officers to second guess themselves in life and death decisions will lead to the increase in number and severity of victims injured," California Police Chiefs Association President David Swing said.

The authors and supporters of the legislation argue that the current law protects police but not the public.

It allows them to use lethal force during a reasonable threat. The bill wants that language changed to a necessary threat.

Police chiefs from all over the Bay Area and beyond were at the press conference Monday, including chiefs from San Pablo and San Rafael.
Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on use of force.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeuse of forcepolice brutalitypolice chiefpoliticsFairfield
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
USE OF FORCE
Tasers for SF police put on hold over cost concerns
SJPD officers want independent police auditor removed
Taser policy measure put forth by SFPOA fails
Dog tased by officers investigating domestic dispute
More use of force
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News