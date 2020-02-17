California's Primary Election: 7 questions answered

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5958823" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Early voting in California opened on Feb. 3, weeks before some democratic presidential candidates suspended their campaigns. If you voted for someone who left the race, your vote still counts. If you have filled in a vote-by-mail ballot but haven't mailed it and want a new ballot, you can request one from your county's election office. After your ballot is submitted you cannot change it.