2020 presidential election

2020 California Primary Election: Here's how the Golden State counts delegates

By Ben Christopher, CalMatters
SAN FRANCISCO -- Getting delegates is what the presidential nominations are all about. They're the ones who pick the nominee at each party's convention.

Ben Christopher, elections reporter for CalMatters, explains how delegates work in California in the video above.

RELATED: Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign

He explains that presidential candidates get delegates in three ways.

The first is by winning big statewide. For example, if a candidate wins 22% of the vote of California Democrats, at least 22% of the state's delegates will vote for them at the convention. It's proportional.

Second, they can win delegates by doing well in each congressional district. So if a candidate wins 2-out-of-5 votes in the congressional district that includes Laguna Beach, for example, he wins two of the district's five delegates.

RELATED: How former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting California voters

The last way candidates can win delegates is by schmoosing with party leaders. The governor, U.S. senators, and members of congress have been anointed "Superdelegates." They can vote for whoever they choose.

A lot of delegates don't agree with this because Superdelegates tend to back "insidery" candidates.

After the 2016 election, the Democratic party changed the rules, shrinking the power of Superdelegates. Now, they can vote on the nominee at the convention if no candidates get a majority of the other delegates.

That hasn't happened since 1952. Some are predicting it this year because there are so many candidates.

What about the GOP? The Republican Primary isn't expected to be as exciting because most Republicans are supporting President Donald Trump.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders' strategy to win California's Latino vote

And that's how delegates are won in California. Learn more about the election at CalMatters.org.

See more stories related to the 2020 election here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniaprimary electionvotingpresidential racevote 20202020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
Trump ramps up attacks on voting by mail ahead of 2020 election
Biden says he would not pardon Trump, block investigations
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News