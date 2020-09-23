vote 2020

What is Prop. 16? Here's how it will impact affirmative action in California

Should affirmative action be restored in California?

That's the question at the heart of Proposition 16 on the November statewide ballot.

The measure brings back affirmative action to California, allowing race, ethnicity and gender to once again be considered in admissions to state colleges and universities, state contracts and public jobs.

If approved, Prop. 16 would repeal Proposition 209, which California voters approved in 1996. That measure prohibited considerations of race, ethnicity and gender in those public fields.

For a look at the arguments on both sides watch the video above.
