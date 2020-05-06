Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom update on reopening California amid COVID-19 crisis

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is once again set to speak at noon Wednesday, and Californians are hoping for a little more clarity on the so-called "Stage 2" of reopening the state.

Retailers have been told they can reopen for curbside pickup as early as Friday as long as they follow new safety and hygiene protocols. But exactly what those protocols are won't be detailed until Thursday.

RELATED: Phase 2 of reopening CA businesses starts Friday, Gov. Newsom says

Another big question mark for those who may be called back to work at the end of the week is childcare. With schools out for the year, and daycare facilities still technically only allowed to serve essential workers, people aren't sure where to send their kids if they get called back to their jobs Friday.

Check back to watch the press conference streaming live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

RELATED: How does phase 2 of Newsom's plan affect child care? Options for parents needing day care as shelter-in-place restrictions ease

Gov. Newsom said Tuesday the state has secured more than 19 million cloth masks that are ready to distribute around the state. In the past, they've mostly been sent to front-line health care workers, but will now be going to more grocery, retail and transit workers as more sectors of the economy are allowed to reopen.

He also acknowledged another area of concern for many small business owners: loans from the federal Small Business Administration. On that front, the governor had a bit of good news. In the first round of PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans, California businesses received $34 billion in funding - an amount Newsom said was disproportionately small to the size of California's economy. In the second round of PPP loans, being distributed now, California businesses have already received $33.2 billion. Newsom said only 60% of the loans have been granted so far, so more was likely on the way to businesses in the state.

As of Wednesday morning, the state was reporting 56,212 known cases of COVID-19 and 2,317 fatalities.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeconomysmall businesscoronavirusreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CA small businesses getting more PPP loans, Newsom says
Coronavirus impact: Drive-in movie theaters reopen in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Marin County eyeing May 18 reopening for retail
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Student Spotlight: Honoring high school, college seniors
Watch 'Super Science with Drew Tuma' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
SF-based Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
2 new COVID-19 testing sites to open in Santa Clara County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF-based Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
2 new COVID-19 testing sites to open in Santa Clara County
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Marin County eyeing May 18 reopening for retail
Armed woman shot, killed by deputies in Half Moon Bay, authorities say
Treasury Dept. wants stimulus money back from dead recipients
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Warming today and beyond
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Cinco de Mayo crowds gather in SJ despite stay-at-home orders
Watch 'Super Science with Drew Tuma' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Coronavirus impact: Drive-in movie theaters reopen in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News