Napa County 1st in Bay Area allowed to reopen dine-in restaurants, schools to open June 1

Effective immediately, restaurants in Napa County can reopen for dine-in service if they have made adaptations that meet state guidelines.

California has approved Napa County to move further into Phase 2, which includes dine-in restaurants, retail stores, shopping malls and swap meets -- all with adaptations.

Schools can also reopen, effective June 1.

As for wineries and tasting rooms, they will have remain closed because they are apart of the state's Phase 3 of reopening.

Napa County businesses that reopen are required to meet state standards, show customers and employees the establishment has reduced risk, and post signage of their social distancing protocol.

