Coronavirus California

Phase 3 California: Only 7 CA counties are still not allowed to reopen restaurants, salons and malls

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Exactly what's open and what's not in California really depends on which county you find yourself in. While dine-in restaurant service has been up and running for weeks in Butte and El Dorado counties, curbside retail pick-up just at the end of May in Santa Clara County.

RELATED: When will we see a second wave of COVID-19 cases?

Why the staggered response? It's because Gov. Gavin Newsom is allowing for local variance when it comes to how quickly (or slowly) counties want to reopen their economies.

Some sectors are allowed to reopen (with modifications) everywhere in the state, as long as the county gives the green light. Those sectors include retail (for curbside pickup), manufacturing, logistics, childcare facilities, offices where people can't telework, car washes, pet groomers, landscapers and outdoor museums.

However, if a county wants to open hair salons, barbershops, schools, dine-in restaurants or shopping malls, they have to go through an attestation process, in which they certify the spread of COVID-19 is under control locally.

ENTERING PHASE 3: California moves into Phase 3 of reopening with hair salons, barbershops, Gov. Newsom announces

As of Thursday, all but 7 of California's 58 counties have completed that process. The only counties not allowed to move into Stage 2.5 and 3 are Alameda, Contra Costa, Imperial, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

(Note: We've been updating this story as more counties achieve attestation.)

All but one of the counties where stricter measures must remain in place are in the Bay Area.

Last week, San Francisco Mayor London Breed laid out the city's detailed plan to reopen its economy. Dine-in restaurants, hair salons and barbershops aren't scheduled to reopen until July 13. Schools are slated to reopen in August.

RELATED: 'If we don't pause to see the impact, we're blind': Bay Area expert's warning on CA reopening here

On the topic of broader reopening, Santa Clara County Public Health Director Sara Cody said last month, "We're not there yet."

"The conditions really haven't changed in our county," she said. "We don't suddenly have herd immunity, we don't suddenly have a vaccine, we have exactly the same conditions that we had in March. So that if we did ease up, we would see a brisk return of cases, hospitalizations, and a brisk return of deaths."

Los Angeles County, which has nearly half of all the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases, filed for attestation on Friday.

Imperial County, on California's southern border with Mexico, saw a spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in late May, and is therefore being held back from further reopening.

RELATED: New rules released for churches, mosques and synagogues to resume in-person worship

In order to be approved for further reopening, counties have to prove to the state they meet the following criteria:

  • Stable or decreasing hospitalization rate OR no more than 20 people hospitalized in the county for the last 14 days

  • No more than 25 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over past 14 days

  • Test positivity rate of less than 8%

  • Essential workers must have access to PPE

  • A minimum capacity of 1.5 tests per 1,000 residents daily

  • At least 15 contact tracers per 100,000 residents

  • Ability to temporarily house 15% of the county's homeless population

  • Hospitals are equipped to handle a 35% surge at minimum

  • Nursing facilities have a two-week supply of PPE

  • Continue to monitor metrics to potentially re-enact restrictions

Regardless of where they open in the state, restaurants, shopping centers and schools will have to follow strict guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

PHASE 3: Gov. Newsom teases next stage of reopening California businesses is closer than we thought

Higher risk businesses, where the spread of COVID-19 is more likely, are not allowed to open anywhere in the state. That includes gyms and entertainment venues.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiaeconomycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area teachers get buzz cuts for families affected by COVID-19
COVID-19 update: LA County reports 46 new deaths
What will traffic look like after COVID-19? Bay Area officials weigh in
Coronavirus Live News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
George Floyd's memorials will retrace life: How to watch
Vallejo police shoot, kill man after mistaking hammer for gun, chief says
1.87M workers seek jobless aid in 9th straight weekly decline
George Floyd SF Bay Area live updates: Several protests planned in Bay Area today
Drew Brees says he doesn't agree with 'disrespecting the flag'
George Floyd protest: Thousands march through SF Mission
Show More
Prosecutors describe racist slur as Ahmaud Arbery lay dying
Bay Area teachers get buzz cuts for families affected by COVID-19
Democrats prepare police reform bills after George Floyd's death
Firefighters battling 30-acre brush fire in hills of San Jose
After protests, Virginia governor orders removal of iconic Lee statue
More TOP STORIES News