Coronavirus: Program to provide food for CA seniors could run out of money soon

The governor said last week the program will provide an "unlimited" number of meals, with restaurants being reimbursed at rates up to $16 for each breakfast, $17 for each lunch and $28 for each dinner.
FEMA will cover 75% of the costs of the meals, with the state contributing a majority of the remaining cost, he said.
RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces massive meal delivery program for seniors
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will only fund the program through May 10 unless the state is granted an extension.
It wasn't clear how many cities and counties would be delivering meals by the time the funds dry up.
The state will review the program before deciding whether to seek an extension.
RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces partnership with FEMA to provide meals to seniors during COVID-19 pandemic
One state agency warned there is no guarantee the extension will come through.
More information on the program program -- dubbed Restaurants Deliver: Home Meals for Older Californians -- can be found here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19